New Orleans shooting leaves 3 dead, 7 injured

NEW ORLEANS — Three people were killed and seven others were injured during a shooting in New Orleans, officials said. The New Orleans Police Department said Saturday that it was investigating a fatal shooting on the 3400 block of South Claiborne Avenue.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a statement late Saturday saying “there is no place in New Orleans for this kind of violence.”

“I speak for everyone in our City when I say we are disgusted, we are infuriated, and we have had more than enough. Three more lives — gone. It has to end. This happened near my neighborhood, on the edge of Broadmoor. It’s unacceptable anywhere,” Cantrell said.

Three of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and the seven injured were transported to area hospitals, her statement said, citing the city’s police department. The investigation is ongoing.

Early Sunday, police said they responded to reports of a shooting near Interstate 10 where they discovered a female victim who suffered gunshot wounds to the back. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. It’s unclear if the two events were related.