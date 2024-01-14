New police chief in Chickasaw County is no stranger to the locals

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – For Alberto Davis, helping others is the main reason he got into law enforcement.

“As cheesy as it sounds, I love serving, I love talking to people, being here when they have problems,” Davis said.

Davis was raised in Houston, and many of his family members served in the town’s police department. Davis began his career in law enforcement at the age of 28, as a jailer and translator in the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office.

He also worked with the Amory Police Department, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and eventually, Davis worked with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office. Most recently, he worked at the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, before he was encouraged to apply for the chief’s post by Chief Adam Harmon, who was retiring.

Chief Davis says he believes ongoing training is key for all law officers.

“Trying to put at least forty hours training on every officer here, I am a certified trainer, I know how important it is to keep on top of laws and being able to communicate properly with the public,” Davis said.

Davis says he will also work to make sure each officer has the most up-to-date equipment and technology.

“We just got new tasers, for all departments, I’m looking forward to possibly revamping firearms, but as far as needs, thank God, we’re not in great need at this time,” Davis said.

Since he officially came on board in early December, Chief Davis says he has enjoyed working with the officers and meeting people in the community.

“It’s been positive, support from the community has been spectacular, they showed they have faith in me when I didn’t have it,” Davis said. “It’s a big responsibility and I take it seriously, but I’m glad I have tremendous support here in the community.”

Chief Davis says he looks forward to leading the police department in the town that has meant so much to his family through the years.

