New scam reported across some areas in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Several area sheriff’s offices are warning people about a new take on a recent scam.

A new version of the unpaid tolls and fines scams is circulating, and this one has a very official look to it.

The text message includes a document that has the state seal of Mississippi and what looks to be the letterhead of the Circuit Court of Hinds County.

It claims to be a “Court-Ordered Mandatory Collection Notice”.

If you look close, one of the supposed violations is “Failure to Pay Electronic Toll / Toll Evasion”.

There are no toll roads or bridges in Mississippi.

That’s one giveaway.

Of course, the other is that the courts won’t send these types of notice via text message.

Law enforcement officers are warning people do not scan the QR code and do not respond to the text.

If you have encountered this scam, block the number and call law enforcement.

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