New teachers in Aberdeen get called to Bulldawg League

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Educators in Aberdeen got called up to join the Bulldawg League Tuesday.

The Aberdeen School District held its New Teacher Orientation but decided to inject a little fun into the program.

Principals called up their newest team members “draft” style, strengthening their educational squads and rounding out their classroom rosters.

A total of 11 new educators were called up to the Aberdeen Bulldawg League for this Fall season.

Aberdeen Superintendent, Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith said it’s a fun way to kick off a successful school year, and it emphasizes the team atmosphere of the district.

“We are looking forward to a great school year. It takes a team effort, and we want to thank our community for their support as we move forward here in the Aberdeen School District, and we’re expecting great things,” said Pastchal-Smith.

The new school year starts July 30 for faculty and staff.

Students head back to school on August 2.

