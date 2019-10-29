New trial ordered for man convicted of killing daughter

JACKSON ( WCBI) – The Mississippi Court of Appeals said an Itawamba County man should get a second chance before a jury.

Joshua Clark is serving a 40 year sentence in connection with the 2008 death of his four-month-old daughter Kyllie.

- Advertisement -

A doctor testified in his trial that she believed Kyllie died from shaken baby syndrome and jurors relied heavily on that testimony to convict Clark.

The Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the doctor was not properly certified as an expert witness and also cast doubt on the shaken baby syndrome as a diagnosis.

A new trial date must now be set for Clark.