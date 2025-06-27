New Tupelo barber treats first responders to free haircut and lunch

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – First responders were able to enjoy free haircuts and lunch at a new barber shop in Tupelo.

The Razor Lounge teamed up with an organization called ‘Millennial Outreach” to provide free haircuts to police, fire, paramedics, and other first responders.

The barbershop opened a couple of months ago, and the owners wanted to provide 1,000 free haircuts to the community, and today was set aside for first responders.

Nick Boone is the founder of Millennial Outreach and says most people have no idea what first responders have to see and deal with daily.

