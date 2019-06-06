New volunteer fire department substation gets help out faster

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – When it comes to fighting fires, getting the right people, and equipment to the scene quickly is vital.

That can be a challenge in many rural areas.

- Advertisement -

Just a few months ago, the community of Betheden relied on one fire station. Now, the Betheden Volunteer Fire Department has a new facility ready to get help where it’s needed faster.

“We have about 1200 people that we are responsible for and we didn’t have a fire station close to them so we built a Sub-Station on 25 and about 200 more people will have a fire station within 5 miles of our home which will be a great asset for them,” said Fire Chief Randal Livingston.

That shorter distance can make all the difference during a house fire.

“If a fire burns for a long time it usually you lose about everything you had so the sooner you can get there the better possibility you have of protecting their lives and properties,” said Chief Livingston.

More fire stations can also help lower a district’s fire rating, and that can save residents money.

“The ratings are important ’cause the insurance bureau comes out and rates us on our response time all of our equipment, just so everything is up-to-date and gives us a better rating which then they turn around and lower peoples homeowners insurance,” said Winston County Fire Coordinator Jody Garrard.

Of course, fire stations are only effective if you have firefighters to man them, and across the U.S. there is a shortage of volunteers.

Fire Chief Randal Livingston said the new station is already bringing in some possible recruits.

“We already have some young guys over in this area that’s interested in becoming a fireman so we always are needing firemen and we need some young ones too. To help carry the load for us older ones we can’t do a lot of the heavy work that the one young ones can,” said Chief Livingston.

This is only the beginning for the Betheden Volunteer Fire Department. Chief Livingston hopes to build two more sub-stations to help the community.