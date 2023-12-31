New Year’s celebrations could lead to dangerous driving

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- New Year’s Eve can be a celebration. However, getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol is dangerous for the driver and others on the road.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott says driving under the influence can affect driving.

“Under the influence, whether it is alcohol or drugs, your reaction time is not there. Again, when you put yourself in a vehicle going down the road at 70 miles an hour, your reflexes are not there and your mentality is not where it needs to be,” Scott said.

Sheriff Scott recommends alternatives to driving yourself.

“We always say plan ahead. If you know you are going to a party and you know alcohol is going to be there and you know you are going to be consuming some, make plans now. Have a d.d. Come to pick you up or just stay there, and spend the night. If you feel like you have had too much, give your car keys to somebody else,” Scott said.

He said local law enforcement officers will be on patrol to keep the roadways safe.

“We try to prepare for it. What we are concerned about is working these crashes, working these fatalities out here on the road. These drunk drivers create not only a danger for themselves but the general public. Our whole deal is to try to deter people from drinking and driving so you got to know that if you are planning to do it, you are taking a big risk because we will be out there and we are going to be out there through Tuesday, through the holidays, trying to get everyone back home safely,” Scott said.

Alternatives like Uber, Lift, and other ride services can be options for you this New Year’s Eve.

