New Year’s eve stabbing in Pickens co. leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

PICKENS COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- The stabbing death of a Pickens County man on New Year’s Eve remains under investigation.

Reform Police officers were called to the 700 block of 3rd Street Northeast around 9 p.m. on December 31st.

Officers said 41-year-old Antonio Plott, of Carrollton, was fatally stabbed during an argument at a family gathering.

Three other victims were taken to the hospital and treated for stab wounds.

A 34-year-old man was airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham and a 43-year-old woman was transported by ambulance to DCH Regional Hospital in Tuscaloosa.

A 60-year-old woman was taken to DCH for treatment of less serious injuries.

Investigators with 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office and Reform Police Department are working to determine the motive surrounding the death.

No charges are being filed at this time.