Newly elected State Senator already planning for 2022 Session

Rod Hickman is fresh off of his special election run-off win, but has his eyes on January.

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County attorney, Rod Hickman may have just won the special election run-off to fill the District 32 State Senate seat Tuesday night, but he is already focused on January.

Hickman wants to make sure his district, which includes Noxubee, Winston , Kemper and Lauderdale Counties, gets its fair share of Federal money through the American Rescue Plan.

He also wants to ensure that it’s on the map for infrastructure improvements coming down the road with the passage of the recent congressional infrastructure act.

Hickman would like to see more fairness in Mississippi’s tax code, but he doesn’t think a proposal to do away with the individual income tax is the way to go.

“I think if we want to fix our tax scheme, we need to look in some other places. It’s the only tax where you’re taxed according to what you make. And, so if you raise other taxes, the people that’s going to hurt are going to be your fixed income people, your retired people, and your people who are lower-wage earning people. And I just don’t think that’s a fair tax scheme.”

Hickman will be filling the remainder of retired State Senator Sampson Jackson’s term.