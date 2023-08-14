Newly formed group is looking to reduce stigma surrounding mental health
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The effects of the pandemic and other crisis
situations have highlighted the importance of mental health.
Several local agencies are partnering to have conversations in
communities that are deeply impacted. Community Action Coalition
hopes to remove the stigma that surrounds mental illness and point
people to needed resources.
“Mental Illness it is real and it is nothing to play with”
Annie Hines-Goode served 27 years in the United States Army, and
during her time in the military she heard the stories and saw the pain of
fellow service members who say they suffered abuse.
“Military Sexual Trauma happens to a lot of females, and to be honest with you, men went through it also, but the females was the one that was favored. I am not even going to say favor because no means no,” Hines-Goode said.
Now Hines-Goode serves her community and uses her platform to bring
awareness to Mental Health concerns surrounding those who have
served.
“Those who are afraid to come forth, we have I called them battle buddies; that means every branch of service all over us serves one mission: to protect this country,” Hines-Goode said.
Pastor Dwight Prowell at the St. James United Methodist Church says
it’s going to take everyone in the community to help those who need
support with their mental health.
“We are a part of the body of Christ, and to strengthen the body of Christ the, you must not only need to have strong arms and legs, but you must have a strong body and mind,” Prowell said.
Hines-Goode says it’s important for everyone to know where help is
available. You might be able to point someone in crisis to the right place
to get help.
“Give them resources, give them the therapy let them know we can fill this claim out, just let them know what is out there education for the children the benefits and stuff so I tell them to come forth, and if you won’t do it for yourself at least do it for your family,” Hines-Goode said
The Community Action Coalition will have quarterly events to bring
more mental health awareness and education. For more information, call
Vicky Marshall 601-575-0808.