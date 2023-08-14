Newly formed group is looking to reduce stigma surrounding mental health

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The effects of the pandemic and other crisis

situations have highlighted the importance of mental health.

Several local agencies are partnering to have conversations in

communities that are deeply impacted. Community Action Coalition

hopes to remove the stigma that surrounds mental illness and point

people to needed resources.

“Mental Illness it is real and it is nothing to play with”

Annie Hines-Goode served 27 years in the United States Army, and

during her time in the military she heard the stories and saw the pain of

fellow service members who say they suffered abuse.

“Military Sexual Trauma happens to a lot of females, and to be honest with you, men went through it also, but the females was the one that was favored. I am not even going to say favor because no means no,” Hines-Goode said.

Now Hines-Goode serves her community and uses her platform to bring

awareness to Mental Health concerns surrounding those who have

served.

“Those who are afraid to come forth, we have I called them battle buddies; that means every branch of service all over us serves one mission: to protect this country,” Hines-Goode said.

Pastor Dwight Prowell at the St. James United Methodist Church says

it’s going to take everyone in the community to help those who need

support with their mental health.

“We are a part of the body of Christ, and to strengthen the body of Christ the, you must not only need to have strong arms and legs, but you must have a strong body and mind,” Prowell said.

Hines-Goode says it’s important for everyone to know where help is

available. You might be able to point someone in crisis to the right place

to get help.

“Give them resources, give them the therapy let them know we can fill this claim out, just let them know what is out there education for the children the benefits and stuff so I tell them to come forth, and if you won’t do it for yourself at least do it for your family,” Hines-Goode said

The Community Action Coalition will have quarterly events to bring

more mental health awareness and education. For more information, call

Vicky Marshall 601-575-0808.