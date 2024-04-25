Newly named Mr. NEMCC proves anything is possible

Kirklyn Johnson gives God all credit for his success

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Wherever there is music, Kirklyn Johnson is in his element.

The 21-year-old has a love for music that is traced back to his childhood right after he and his twin brother, Kirk, were diagnosed with autism.

His mother taught both the alphabet and numbers by putting them to gospel music.

Johnson excelled in music throughout public school, and at NEMCC from the moment he stepped foot on campus.

“These two years have been the best two years of my life, and I’m not even exaggerating,” Johnson said.

Johnson never meets a stranger and has made friends over the past two years. In fact, he was recently voted Mr. NEMCC.

“Apparently by the grace of God and by God’s favor on my life, the students chose me,” Johnson said.

Johnson believes his faith is the foundation for his success.

He wants to eventually teach music, and make a positive impact on students.

“I believe what the Lord wants me to do is always give God the glory, that’s how I have the favor on my life, and continue to be light, be a Godly example, and also let people know that if God worked a miracle for me he can do it for you too,” Johnson said.

Bryan Mitchell is the director of bands and percussion instructor. He said Johnson’s outlook and energy are contagious.

“As a student Kirklyn is fantastic, always has energy, and every day, he has become a huge part of the band program and Fine Arts program, no matter where he goes he talks to all the teachers, and they all know him he gives everyone hugs, basketball games, the same way, he is great,” Mitchell said.

Although Johnson will miss NEMCC he is looking forward to starting at MSU this fall where he will continue his emphasis on music education. And he is looking forward to making a lot of new friends.

