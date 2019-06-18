Next Phase of Major Thoroughfare Program Gets the Go-Ahead

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The latest phase of Tupelo’s Major Thoroughfare Program got some traction Tuesday night.

On a 5 to 1 vote, the Tupelo City Council approved moving forward with the full Jackson Street project.

- Advertisement -

The plan calls for creating a center turn lane from Clayton to Madison Streets. The project also includes burying utilities along the route.

The original plan would have only gone as far as Robins Street, but the thoroughfare committee voted to stretch the route to include Madison Street.

Several area residents objected to the proposal, citing costs and the possibility of traffic congestion in the Highland Circle neighborhood..

The price tag is expected to be around 9 million dollars.