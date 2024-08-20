Nice conditions continuing

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – For late August, upper 80s to lower 90s with a light breeze is not too bad! Lucky for us, conditions are going to maintain like this for the next several days.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Another nice night for NE MS. Overnight lows will be heading back into the 60s. We will be sticking with a clear sky again tonight, if you need another look at the moon!

WEDNESDAY: Could be the “coolest” day of the week. High temps are likely in the upper 80s to lower 90s, with some spots reaching into the middle 80s. It is going to be a beautiful day, lots of sun and keeping that light breeze around. Low temps will stick to the middle 60s.

END OF THE WEEK: Highs will be working their way back into the lower 90s. By Friday, a few extra clouds are likely to add back into our view. Still plenty of room for the sun though! Overnight lows will become a bit more mild, in the upper 60s to lower 70s.