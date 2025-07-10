Nice for some, stormy for others

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A stormy afternoon is on the way for some, with others staying dry, with hot and muggy conditions for all.

TODAY: Shower chances in the morning are low but there, before storms and downpours develop around lunch time. Early morning sun gives way to clouds in the mid morning to early PM. Highs in the upper 80s to 90 with a heat index near 100 degrees and winds light from the west-southwest. Rain chances today have slightly down-trended but storms are still likely.

TONIGHT: Fog around dawn is possible, with some brief showers around. Lows in the low to mid 70s, another warm & sticky night.

FRIDAY: Rain chances continue, around 60% and drop from there into the weekend thankfully. Highs near 90 degrees with a heat index near 100 again. Morning sun then afternoon clouds.