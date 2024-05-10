Nice Mother’s Day Weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Finishing the week with overall nice conditions! High temps reached the low to middle 80s today. Drier air will continue into most of the weekend, before the next round of rain ramps up next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Expect a mainly clear sky with lows dropping into the low 50s – quite pleasant!

WEEKEND: Plenty of sun will continue Saturday with highs near 80 degrees. For Mother’s Day, clouds slowly fill in through the day…but most of the day stays dry. A few evening showers are possible, but any fun stuff with moms during the day should be just fine!

NEXT WEEK: A return to the humidity. Expect a good chance of rain and occasional storms Monday, but severe potential looks low at this time. We’ll stay warm and humid through the week, with on/off storm chances through Thursday.