Nice weather to start off the week, rain and storm chances increase

We’ll enjoy some nice and dry weather for the next few days as sunshine continues. Rain chances return to the forecast by Thursday and Friday.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool with a calm wind. Lows will be around 50.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Sunshine returns for Monday and Tuesday as temperatures warm back up. Highs will be in the 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will build back into the area on Wednesday with a few late-day sprinkles or showers not out of the question. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: We could see a round of showers or storms sometime on Thursday or Thursday night. Otherwise, skies will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Some of these showers could last into early Friday as well. Morning lows will be in the 50s on Friday with highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for the weekend with morning lows in the 50s and highs in the mid 70s to near 80.

