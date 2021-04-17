Nice Weekend, Showers Expected Tuesday Night

SUMMARY: The rest of the weekend looks to be quiet and warm. Clouds stick around for the rest of the afternoon but begin to part later this evening. Sunshine returns for most of the work week with another cold front moving through Tuesday evening, bringing some isolated/scattered showers. Maybe a passing thunderstorm, but looks to just be mostly rain. With this, some cooler temperatures expected Wednesday but we warm right back up by the weekend!

SATURDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds and an overall quiet night. Low temperatures will stick around the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Some sun and clouds in the mix but a nice day with temperatures reaching the upper 60s. Overnight lows in the mid-40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s. Overnight lows in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Another sunny day expected with highs a bit warmer in the mid-70s. A cold front will swing through the area bringing some scattered showers (a possible rumble of thunder) overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will stick in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY – SATURDAY: Temperatures will remain a bit cooler Wednesday due to the passing cold front but will quickly warm right back up into the upper-60s / lower 70s by the weekend. Sunshine returns Wednesday through Friday morning. Some spotty showers may be in the picture Friday evening and Saturday.