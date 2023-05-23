NMHS confirms 4 facilities resigning from Mississippi Hospital Association

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Another group of medical care facilities left the Mississippi Hospital Association.

North Mississippi Health Services confirmed that four of its facilities submitted a letter of resignation from MHA.

North Mississippi Medical Center Tupelo, Pontotoc, Eupora, and Iuka are the four facilities walking away from the organization.

This is not all of the hospitals in NMHS’s network. A spokesperson had no comment on why those facilities were leaving MHA.

Ochsner Health System, the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, and Memorial Hospital System in Gulfport are other large hospitals that are no longer part of MHA.

Some of those hospitals mentioned MHA’s leadership as a problem. Many believe a donation from an MHA’s political action committee to Brandon Presley’s gubernatorial campaign and his support of Medicaid expansion could be the reason for the exodus.

