NMHS issues notice of data security incident

Their Security Operation Committee was immediately notified and shut down the system, and they ended the unauthorized access within 17 minutes.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The North Mississippi Health Services issued a notice on its website of a data security incident.

On July 3, NMHS became aware of unauthorized access through an employee’s email account after a phishing email was opened.

Their Security Operation Committee was immediately notified and shut down the system, and they ended the unauthorized access within 17 minutes.

Employee’s emails could have been accessed during that time.

The information that may have been accessed was limited to patients’ names, dates of birth, primary physicians’ names, and diagnoses or dispositions upon recent discharge from North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo.

No financial information or Social Security numbers were accessed, nor were any electronic medical records.

There is no evidence any information has been misused.

Patients are encouraged to review their account statements and monitor their credit reports for suspicious activity.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter