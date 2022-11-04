NMLETC holds graduation for 19 new law enforcement officers

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – 19 men and women are now ready to protect and serve throughout Northeast Mississippi.

Graduation ceremonies were held this morning for Class B-71 from the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center. The new officers lived at the Tupelo academy Monday through Friday for the past twelve weeks.

During that time, they were taught all of the basic requirements for becoming a law officer. There was also intense physical training.

The director said each class is unique and he is proud of the men and women who completed the training.

“One of the things we are having problems with law enforcement across the country is recruiting good individuals to be in this profession. The oldest person we have in our class is 39, a couple are 36, the rest are in their twenties, they’re fairly young people, I’m happy to see that, we’re encouraged by that,” said Dean Bearden, Director of NMLETC.

“They will teach you a lot about being an officer and how to show respect, in today’s world being an officer is changing, they will show you how to get through it and do it to the best of your ability,” said Officer Bradley Gordon, Tupelo Police Department.

Awards were given to top achievers in academics, firearms, physical training, and other categories. Most of the new officers will work with a Field Training Officer in their various agencies.

