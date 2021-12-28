NMMC low on monoclonal antibody treatments

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A supply shortage is forcing North Mississippi Medical Center to limit access to a COVID-19 treatment option.

Monoclonal antibodies, the infusion therapy for treating COVID-19, is in short supply.

That has NMMC adjusting its policy about who can receive the treatment.

Hospital leaders announce today that their criteria will focus on getting antibody treatment to those who research shows can most benefit from it.

NMMC will rely on primary care physicians using CDC and Mississippi State Department of Health guidelines to refer patients who meet treatment criteria.

NMMC adds that they are still trying to acquire more monoclonal antibody treatment units.