No injuries reported after a bus accident in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A bus accident in Starkville caused a scare this afternoon, on May 15.

The crash happened near the intersection of South Montgomery and Sherwood.

No injuries were reported.

Officers said the bus was the only vehicle involved.

The school district sent another bus to pick up the 34 students on board.

Starkville Police continue to investigate the cause of the accident.

