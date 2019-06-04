No Injuries in Tupelo Shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are investigating an early morning shooting.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Rhenda Street around 2 AM Tuesday for reports of a shooting.

- Advertisement -

They found that shots had been fired into an occupied building. Investigators believe the shooter was in the street.

There were no injuries.

Police are on the lookout for a silver or gold Toyota Camry with after-market rims..

Anyone with information on the shooting or the car should call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi (1-800-773-TIPS) or the Tupelo Police Department (662-841-6491).