Non-profit organizations collaborate a weekend fundraiser

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – On this snowy day, the Starkville community came together to have fun and help those in need.

Starkville Strong partnered with the Starkville Area Arts Council to host a two-day fundraising celebration.

It kicked off with a paint party for the public and they had Brunch & Bingo at Walk-ons.

Starkville Strong partnered with the Starkville Area Arts Council for a two-day fundraising celebration called Dollyfest.

The weekend was themed after well-known country singer Dolly Parton.

The festivities wrapped up with brunch and bingo at Walk-ons, where attendees could win prizes and contribute to the two organizations.

All the proceeds went to the programs of the Starkville Area Arts Council and Starkville Strong.

“It would be a perfect opportunity for people to come out have a good time, dress up in pink do some fun community activities, and get out,” Juliette Reid said. “Hopefully, we will get some awareness of what we are doing at the Arts Council and Starkville Strong.”

The Arts Council director said they were to raise over $1100 from donations and ticket drawings from the community of Starkville.

Brandi Herrington said she loves to come up with ways to help give back to those in need.

“We’re never short on ideas, we’re short on like people to have the passion and the drive to get it together and make it happen, and Juliette, the executive director of the Arts Council is a doer,” Herrington said. “So, I went with her with the idea, and she just took off with it.”

The executive directors of both groups call the event a success.

“It feels really good to be able to bring awareness to both of our causes,” Reid said. “We are both executive directors of non-profits here in Starkville and it’s tough out here to do a job that we do. So, it feels really good to share the struggle and then to be able to provide something nice and fun for the community that brings awareness to what we are doing.”

Teaming up and collaborating for the eventful weekend opens the possibilities for future partnerships between the two organizations.

Both organizations said you can visit their Facebook page and website for more upcoming events in the Starkville area.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.