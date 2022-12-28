Non-profits are still receiving donations before the new year

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The end of the year is near and some people are taking care of last-minute business.

Many people find this a good time to give back, making donations to non-profit organizations.

Whether your new year’s goal was to volunteer or donate, some non-profits said there is still enough time to get that resolution done and your donation could even pay you back.

Executive Director for the Lowndes County and Noxubee United Way, Renee Sanders said those last-minute donors are important to help them continue their work into the new year.

“All of the non-profits are scrambling at the end of the year trying to make sure that their budget for the next year is effective,” said Sanders.

With the holiday season bringing in new items, many people are looking to declutter their homes.

LaMarcus Bush said that donating items rather than throwing them away can help groups like the Palmer Home for Children help others.

“We always want to reiterate that the donors are the MVPs. As far as like the donations help the mission and help donate the mission to the kids in Hernando,” said Bush.

Bush said that giving back can also pay you back.

“So once an individual donates with our processing department they can come in if they want and they can claim or itemize it on their tax form. They can request a receipt and we already have that information on the receipt. It’s already prepared,” said Bush.

Executive Director for the Columbus Lowndes Habitat for Humanity, Kathy Arinder said the money they take in stays at home to help local people build new homes and new lives.

“The money stays here in Columbus. In Lowndes County and so we are very grateful for the way the community has supported us in the past by bringing donations in the past and we welcome any donations that are coming through,” said Arinder.

All the non-profits agree that without the community they wouldn’t be able to continue their missions.

If you would like to connect with any of these groups, you can visit Helping Hands, Palmer Home, and Habitat for Humanity

Just remember to qualify for tax deductions, donations must be made by January 31.

