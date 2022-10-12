Nonprofit raises money to buy new bulletproof vests for Aberdeen police

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – 47 law enforcement officers throughout Northeast Mississippi will have a life-saving piece of equipment, thanks to a local nonprofit.

Each year, Wives of Warriors hosts the “Blessed are the Peacemakers 5K.” Proceeds from the event raise money to purchase bulletproof vests for local law officers.

Today, officers were fitted for their vests at the Tupelo Police Department. The vests are purchased by Wives of Warriors for each officer and each vest has a shelf life of five years.

“There’s a large need for these vests, they’re very expensive that sometimes these departments can’t afford. So we supply these departments, who otherwise may not be able to afford those vests, it means a lot to us and the communities to and the departments we supply,” said Amanda Merrill, Wives of Warriors.

“It means a lot, it means a lot to me to know we have support from the community and there are people who want to support law enforcement in different ways,” said Officer Alyssa Bailey, Aberdeen Police Department.

Wives of Warriors have given away 204 vests to area law enforcement agencies since the fundraiser began.

