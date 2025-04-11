Nonprofits and agencies join forces for Child Abuse Awareness

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Nonprofits and government agencies came together in Tupelo to “Stop the Hurt.”

April is child abuse awareness and prevention month, and organizations such as Faith Haven, SAFE Incorporated, Child Protective Services, and others gathered at Tupelo’s Fairpark for an event called “Stop the Hurt.”

Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan read a proclamation observing the event and the month, set aside to raise awareness of child abuse and how to prevent it.

Shane Robbins is organizer of the Stop the Hurt event and said there are some common signs people can look for to help spot victims of child abuse and neglect.

“Children not dressed appropriately for the weather, who seem a little unkempt in their appearance, or disheveled, or bruises, or cuts and scrapes that don’t seem to be normal for kids of their age. Fortunately, there are ways to report those indicators anonymously,” said event organizer Shane Robbins.

Robbins is also a professor at the University of Mississippi and many of his social work students were helping with the “Stop the Hurt” event.

