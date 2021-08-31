North Mississippi and West Alabama avoided major damage from Ida

Other EMA directors in the region say there were reports of fallen trees across roads and isolated flash flooding.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It appears north Mississippi and west Alabama dodged major damage from Ida.

A fallen tree damaged a home in the Green Oaks subdivision in Starkville.

No injuries were reported. OSERVES is helping the family while they wait for repairs.

Other EMA directors in the region say there were reports of fallen trees across roads and isolated flash flooding.

In Lowndes County, Alomar and Hodges Shelton Roads are closed because of high water.