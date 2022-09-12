North Mississippi nursing facility raising money to help end Alzheimer’s

BALDWYN, Miss. (WCBI) – A North Mississippi nursing facility is raising money to help end Alzheimer’s.

The Baldwyn nursing facility is selling recipe books for the Alzheimer’s association walk at Ballard Park this weekend.

Nurses and other staff members will take part in the annual Alzheimer’s or some form of dementia that impacts one in three of the elderly population.

And for her, it’s a personal fight to end the disease.

“It’s really hard and it hurts your feelings to see them like that, see them not remember who you are, or who you’re children are. I think that’s one of the hardest I had to deal with is when my grandmother forgot who my children were,” said Amanda Moore, Clinical Nurse Educator.

The book will have more than 100 recipes put in from staff even residents that are at the facility.

They cost $10 and you can purchase one by check, Paypal, and Venmo.