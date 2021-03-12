TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Northeast Mississippi pastor is using his love for words and The Word to reach people locally and around the world.

For as long as he can remember, Pastor Tommy Galloway has been a student of words, known among word nerds, as a logophile.

“I love words,” said Pastor Galloway, who started Tupelo’s Word of Life Church in 1996 and quickly became known for his way with words.

He began posting many of his sayings on the Facebook page, Tommy Galloway Quotes, and recently, released a book titled, ‘Quips, Quotes, and Questions for Quistians.’

When Galloway gets a thought, an idea, or when he hears an unusual word or phrase, he writes it down. Sometimes, he says it takes a few hours, days or even weeks to develop a quote to go along with a sermon. Those creative thoughts and ideas make up the book.

“I’m not a traditional preacher, a little long winded, short quotes and long sermons, but I found out the short quote will bring the sermon home and people remember that,” Pastor Galloway said.

Galloway likes to share timeless truths of the Bible in a way that grabs a person’s attention and inspires them to dig deeper into the sacred texts. He read a few of them for this story.

“Your kids need unlimited Daddy more than they need unlimited data.”

“It’s impossible for your hands to be clean if you’re always digging up dirt on others.”

“The most popular quote I’ve ever had, to my knowledge, is, grace is when people throw you to the wolves and you land in the arms of the shepherd, and I will tell you, the world has been thrown to the wolves, even religion will throw you away, but Jesus is ready to catch you, so land in the arms of the Shepherd.”

Pastor Galloway says he is honored and even surprised at times, at the broader reach the book and social media provides, and he plans to use every means necessary to continue to spread the Gospel.

Pastor Galloway’s book is available on Amazon, or on the church’s website.