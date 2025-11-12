Northeast MS Hunger Coalition invites community to chicken giveaway in Lee Co.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Hunger Coalition of Northeast Mississippi invites all Lee County residents in need to the Lee County Chicken Giveaway.

According to The Hunger Coalition, this event serves Lee County residents who have lost SNAP benefits, are federally furloughed, or are facing food insecurity.

Each vehicle may represent up to three households.

Neighbors in surrounding counties will be served through their local food pantries.

The giveaway will be Saturday, November 15, from 9 to 11 am at Building 4 of the Tupelo Furniture Market.

The parking lot opens at 8 am.

For more information, you can visit The Hunger Coalition of Northeast Mississippi’s Facebook page.

