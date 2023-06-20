Not as hot, scattered rain chances return

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures trend below average through mid-week. Rain chances also increase, but storm chances remain relatively low.

TUESDAY: Lots of sun early will give way to fair weather clouds developing after lunch. A few of these will grow into showers and possibly a brief storm, but most places will stay dry. The best chance for rain will be in areas near the MS/AL state line. Highs top out in the upper 80s.

WED/THU: With extra clouds and better rain chances, daytime highs will get knocked down several degrees into the lower & middle 80s. Rain coverage will likely be highest Wednesday as scattered, on/off rain moves through in the afternoon. We may see fewer showers Thursday, but clouds should hold on much of the day.

FRIDAY: We begin to the transition back to mid to late June normal temperatures. Rain chances look fairly low!

WEEKEND: Highs return to the lower 90s with spotty daytime rain chances. The upper-air flow may briefly become favorable for more thunderstorm complexes late Sunday, so that’s something we’ll watch over the next few days.