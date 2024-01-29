Not much going on this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a week of frozen and a week of rain, NE MS is finally getting a chance to enjoy some calmer conditions. Overall, staying mostly clear and dry this week.

MONDAY NIGHT: The sky cleared out earlier this afternoon, allowing for a good amount of sun and temps to reach the lower 50s. The clear sky will allow for some of today’s heat to escape, dropping overnight low temperatures close to freezing. Some fog may be possible late tonight and into tomorrow morning.

REST OF THE WEEK: Ahead of a dry frontal passage Tuesday, highs should rebound nicely into the low 60s by afternoon. No rain will be expected in Mississippi. Near normal temperatures are expected for the rest of the week.

FRI/WEEKEND: Cloud coverage will return for the end of the week, with the next chance for rain Saturday night and into Sunday. Temperatures at this time will also push back into the lower 60s.