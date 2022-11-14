Nothing but cold temperatures

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- It got cold quick and it looks like it is going to stay that way for a while. Keep those jackets ready.

MONDAY: Temperatures today are continuing the weekend trend of low to middle 50s. Luckily, the sky conditions are going to be mostly sunny. If you find yourself outside, staying in the sun will help you feel just slightly warmer. There is a 0% chance for any rain showers throughout the day.

MONDAY NIGHT: Sky conditions will begin to change late Monday night. Cloud coverage will get a little heavier and the chance for rain increases to 70% for the overnight hours. The low temperatures will fall into the low to middle 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloud coverage will stay heavy for the first part of the day. There is a 40% chance of rain showers continuing into the afternoon. High temperature will reach the lower 50s. Low temperature will fall to the middle 30s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Cloud coverage will clear out and the rain chance will return to 0%. High temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Low temperatures overnight will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Frost is expected again by the end of the week.