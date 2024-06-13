Noticeably hotter weather moving in

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After several days of below average temps, we look to trend much hotter over the next few days.

THURSDAY: Expect a mostly sunny day with highs in the low 90s area-wide. The good news is humidity levels will remain in check, so it shouldn’t feel any hotter!

THURSDAY NIGHT: The string of super pleasant nights has ended, but we’ll manage one more “semi-pleasant” night with lows in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY: We’ll keep the sunshine going to close out the week, but the approach of a weak front by afternoon may help to boost highs into the middle 90s area-wide! A slight increase in moisture is seen as well, but no major increase in heat index is expected just yet.

WEEKEND: The heat continues over the weekend as both mid and low level ridging sets up over the region. Highs in the upper 90s are likely both days, and each has potential to see a few spots actually get to 100°. A couple of rogue showers are possible late Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Confidence remains on the lower side any beneficial tropical moisture makes it into MS through Wednesday. Having said that, our best shot to see scattered rain looks to be Monday, tapering to just a few showers possible Tue/Wed.