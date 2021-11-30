November ends, December begins quite warm

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: A substantial warming trend is in store for the next 5-6 days!

TUESDAY: Full sun today with highs in the upper 60s, nearing 70 degrees in some spots. Expect a southwest wind of 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine is in store with highs in the lower 70s as December begins. Expect a more noticeable southwest breeze of 5-15 mph at times.

REST OF WEEK: Expect a mixture of sun and clouds Thursday and Friday with highs in the middle 70s and overnight lows only in the 50s.

WEEKEND: The unseasonably warm and increasingly humid air still is still expected to bring at least scattered showers and isolated storms to the region Saturday and Sunday. For now, the better chance still looks to come Sunday evening as a cold front moves through the region.

NEXT WEEK: Monday should start quite chilly, but a quick rebound is expected through mid-week ahead of another front.