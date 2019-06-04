Noxapater Murder Investigation Continues a Year and a Half Later

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A year and half after a Winston county woman was murdered, investigators are still working to get justice for her family.

Carol Burnside was shot and killed in her home in January of 2018.

Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh says investigators suspected her husband, Darrell Burnside, was involved early on in the case.

He is now in jail in Texas, charged with capital murder in another case.

Pugh says he expects that trial to get started near the end the year And he’s hoping the outcome in Texas, will lead to justice back in Mississippi.

“I would say that the turn of events in Texas, definitely brought things to a head quicker, than they may have come to a head, otherwise. I do believe that the crime in Texas was to cover up the crime in Mississippi and after that, I believe that had the crime in Texas not occurred, the victim in Texas would have probably given statements that would have already closed our case in Mississippi.”

Pugh says the weapon used to kill Burnside was never recovered.

Investigators believe it was immediately disposed of after the crime happened.