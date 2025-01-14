Noxubee Chief Coroner & Medical Examiner retires after 25 years

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – For the past 25 years, R.L. Calhoun has served as the Noxubee County Chief Coroner and Medical Examiner investigator.

Now he is hanging up his hat and stepping into the next phase of his life. Retirement.

“I feel I’ve done what I can do for the county, and it’s time to move on,” said Calhoun.

Back in 1997, Calhoun was one of the last EMTs to work for the Noxubee County Ambulance Service before it was sold.

When the coroner position opened up in 1999, Calhoun decided to run for office.

In his role, he has served the community and learned valuable lessons along the way.

“This job has taught me so much. Mainly to have respect for the citizens of this country, and to have sympathy and compassion,” said Calhoun. “When someone loses a loved one, they need more compassion at that time than ever. And I think my role over the last 25 years has brought a lot of compassion to families during hard times. When they see me come, they know I will do everything possible to bring them some answers in the result of their loved ones.”

Calhoun says he has seen many tragic and horrific cases, and they have all been challenging in their own way. But, some hit home more than others.

“I have got caught up on cases that been family members,” said Calhoun. “When I walk on the scene and usually I try to, you know, lay low on family members to let my deputies work it. But sometimes you get caught up and you have to do it. You just have to do it because I am the coroner.”

He has also seen the Coroner’s job change into what it is today with more pay and more technology.

“Everything on the computer, help with the funeral home and vital records, we all connect together now. It makes it more comfortable this way to certify your death,” said Calhoun.

Calhoun also serves as a school district police officer, and he will be retiring from that role as well.

So, what’s next for Calhoun?

“Right now I’m just going to take time with my family and we’ll just decide. We’ll go from here,” said Calhoun.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.