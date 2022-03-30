Noxubee Co. man accused of shooting into a car in Lowndes Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County man is accused of shooting into a car in Lowndes County.

30-year-old John Brandon, of Shuqualak, is charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says Brandon found his girlfriend inside a vehicle with another man on Black Creek Road.

That’s when Brandon allegedly shot into the car and drove away this past Friday night.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Brandon turned himself in on Monday night to deputies.

His bond has been set at $50,000.