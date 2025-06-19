Noxubee Co. receives new sheriff after former sheriff’s retirement

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County has a new sheriff, and, at age 32, he’s one of the youngest in the state.

Dontevis Smith recently took over as Interim Sheriff for Noxubee County after Sheriff Tommy Roby announced his retirement.

Roby was in his second term as sheriff, but decided to leave office early.

Smith will serve as interim sheriff until a special election can be held in November.

Even though he may only have the job for five months, he still has plans for the department, including increased training for deputies, streamlining operations at the jail, and modernizing equipment to be able to better match up against some of the firepower the department is facing in the field.

He would also like to increase the number of deputies on patrol.

Smith said no matter what happens in the election, during his time in the job, he will be visible and available.

“So, the door is always open. My phone number is always available. I’m available 24/7. Usually, I get home around, I get to work around 8 or 9. Usually don’t go home until about 10 or 11. So, if you don’t see me here in the office, you’ll see me out there patrolling. You’ll see me out there, you know, talking with the people. You’ll see me out there interacting, or you’ll just see me here at the courthouse getting a couple of things done that need to be done,” said Smith.

Qualifying for the special election is open until August 21.

