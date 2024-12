Noxubee Co. residents now under a boil water notice

SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County residents who get their water from the Town of Shuqualak need to take note.

A boil water notice has been issued for customers east of Highway 45, in the Mahorner Road area.

Customers will need to boil their water for at least one minute before use, until a clear water sample has been received.

This is expected to be around Tuesday, December 17, or Wednesday, December 18, next week.

