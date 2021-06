NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Noxubee County School District will soon need another conservator.

Rodriguez Broadnax’s last day on the job will be June 30th.

He will be the next superintendent of education at the Clintondale School District, just outside of Detroit, Michigan.

Broadnax was given control of the failing school district by the state board of education.

He’s proud of what has happened in Noxubee County, since arriving, and the relationships that have been created.