Noxubee Co. Schools dismissed early for gas leak

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Students and staff at Noxubee County Schools were released early.

But it had nothing to do with the weather.

There was a strong smell of gas at Noxubee County High School and at the Central Office.

Atmos Gas technicians are on the scene monitoring the problem.

Schools were dismissed at 11:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported.