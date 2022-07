Noxubee co. sheriff department makes arrest for Friday morning shooting

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Noxubee County Sheriff Department has made an arrest for a Friday morning shooting that happened on 13 Willie Road in Shuqualak.

36-year-old Donald Smith Jr. was taken into custody.

Bond is set at $2,500.

We are still learning more about this incident. We’ll release more information as it becomes available.