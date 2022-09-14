Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office joined water donation efforts for those in Jackson

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The first trip was so successful, that they decided to do it again.

The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office joined others around the state in collecting water and taking it down to Jackson last week.

But when they came back, the staff realized the need is still going to be there for a while longer.

So, deputies and the jail staff are keeping up their efforts and will continue to collect cases of bottled water through the end of this month.

And organizers say it’s helping *both* communities.