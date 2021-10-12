Noxubee Co. student among 44 selected for student special advisory council

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County student is among 44 across the state selected to a Student special advisory council.

The Mississippi Department of Education yesterday announced its new members of the State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council.

Noxubee County High School senior, Braylen Jones, was selected to serve. The advisory council will share their opinions and offer advice about educational opportunities and policy with state superintendent Dr. Carey Wright.

Jones and fellow council members will meet twice during the school year. He’s excited about the opportunity.

“I just love learning, so to be chosen to be part of this student advisory counselor from Mississippi State Board of Education, it just makes me feel honored,” said Braylen Jones, Noxubee County High School student.

“Integrity, he, he is trustworthy. He is on, on a roll. He tries to get him to extracurriculars,” said Tiffany Ramsey, Librarian.

More than 200 students applied for the positions. They will join the 85 students who are returning to the council from the previous school year.