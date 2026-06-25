Noxubee County Civic Center host community health fair

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Getting access to wellness resources in rural areas can be a challenge. But in Noxubee County, they’re tackling that challenge head-on.

The Noxubee County Civic Center hosted a community health fair today.

Area residents were able to get a variety of screenings, including blood pressure, cholesterol, and A1C checks, all under one roof.

In an area where reliable transportation to get to healthcare can be a challenge, organizers say events like this one can be a big help.

And, the information participants get today can help inform their healthcare needs.

“If you’re having health issues, and there are some issues you don’t know about. Maybe, if you come up to the health fair, they can tell you stuff to get you started, or you can see a regular doctor or specialist, or whatever you need,” said Noxubee Civic Center Manager Rosie Beck.

There were also giveaways and door prizes for today’s participants.

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