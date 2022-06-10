Noxubee County deputies arrest Dollar General armed robbery suspect

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies make an arrest in a Dollar General armed robbery.

Demetrias Prince is charged with armed robbery.

Bond has not been set for the Shuqualak man.

He remains in the Noxubee County jail.

The hold-up happened this past Monday at Dollar General in Shuqualak.

Deputies say the clerk was held at gunpoint by two young men wearing masks.

Investigators are still searching for another suspect.

If you have any information about the armed robbery call the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office.