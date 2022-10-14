Noxubee County High School celebrates achieving C rating

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Noxubee County High School celebrated its students with food and fun this afternoon after the school received a C rating.

Principal Aiesha Brooks says she wanted to acknowledge the hard work of her students after working hard to bring up their past D ratings and she is proud of each and every one of them.

“We want to engage our students all of the time and give them something fun to do. We want to get them involved and we also want to encourage those students who may have not scored as high as others just to let them know hey this could be you and you can do a great job,” said Aiesha Brooks, Noxubee County Principal. “We just want to motivate them because the name of the game is growing and we want to make sure they are all growing towards their goals.”

Brooks says they are working toward a B rating next year.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter